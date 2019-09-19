Josh Rosen starting versus Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins are making a move two weeks into the 2019 season. And, this change is not on the offensive line, but rather the man standing behind them. The Dolphins have switched quarterbacks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, and other media members.

The move comes after Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled to find a rhythm with the offense in the first two games of the year. Miami lost to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots by a combined 102-10 score.

Miami traded a second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft for Rosen. The move gave Arizona the 62nd overall pick in the draft, as well as a 2020 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins acquired a quarterback who Arizona had traded up into the top ten in the 2018 NFL Draft to select, but then replaced him with Kyler Murray this year.

Rosen, in 14 games as a rookie, threw for 2,278 yards on a 55.2 percent completion rate with 11 touchdowns and 14 interception. He finished last year with a 66.7 passer rating. In two appearances this year he has 102 yards on 8-for-21 passing (38.1 percent) with two interceptions and a 14.5 passer rating.