Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Live Thread & Game Information

Thursday Night Football will feature the 1 and 1 Tennessee Titans who will travel to Jacksonville Florida to take on the 0 and 2 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags enter the game as the better of the two teams through the air though two games averaging 281.5 yards per game vs Tennessee’s 201 per game. On the flip side the Titans have been the better of the two teams on the ground averaging 123.5 yards per game to the Jags 92. The Jags are ranked 16th overall as far as total yards gained vs the Titans who sit at 26th.

Defensively the Titans are doing better, giving up 317 yards per game, ranking them 11th in the league vs Jacksonville giving up 377 yards per game ranking them at 21st. The most important stat defensively, point, has the Titans doing much better having given up only 32 points in two games to the Jags who have given up 52 point over the same two game period.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars