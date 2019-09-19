Anatomy of a Play: Dolphins’ DT John Jenkins sacks Tom Brady in impressive fashion

It was another disappointing effort by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

43-0.

Which now means Miami has been outscored 102-10 over the first two weeks of the season. But despite how ugly things may look, there’s always a play or two that stick out among the crowd.

Before we get into this week’s breakdown, let’s take a look at two plays that we should be talking about this week. Had it not been for two critical drops late in the game.

josh rosen needs help part 2 pic.twitter.com/YeUx8Kthis — josh houtz (@houtz) September 18, 2019

Now that we got the Jakeem Grant and Preston Williams’ drops out of the way, lets take a look at the real highlight from Sunday’s dreadful performance.

John Jenkins sack on Patriots’ QB Tom Brady.

Lets take a look

Anatomy of a Play

There’s really not much more that can be said about this play.

The 30-year old veteran DT, moved the Patriot’s OG like a small child. And although Brady appears to be going down at the first sign of contact, it was one of the most impressive plays of the game.

#dolphins DE john jenkins jingleheimer schmidt had one of the most impressive plays of the game on sunday. here he is using an offensive guard to sack tom brady. pic.twitter.com/YEqz0Raxd1 — josh houtz (@houtz) September 18, 2019

n the end, the 2019 season is going to be like nothing we’ve ever seen before. And if that means trying to find these little gems from game to game, despite everything else in shambles, that’s okay.

Jenkins might not be the answer in Miami long-term. But he’s shown enough good tape in 2019, to earn himself more reps as the season progresses. And for a team so devoid of talent, that’s all anyone could really ask for.

Thank you, John Jenkins Jingleheimer Schmidt.