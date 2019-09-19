Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Radio): Dolphins vs. Cowboys and the pulse of the rebuild

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

The Miami Dolphins travel on the road for the first time in the 2019 season to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The hard-working triumvirate of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and A-A-Ron Sutton will dedicate at least 13 seconds to the upcoming Sunday matchup. The Dolphins currently sit as 21.5 point underdogs.

We will hash out all the wrinkles and layers to this rebuilding process, including the recent trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Do we trust the guys leading the process? What’s the ideal plan of attack as minds and hearts already wander to the 2020 season?

If there’s time, we’ll get to the mailbag!

Check out this week's episodes of Phinsider Daily, our individual spin-off shows...

