Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/18/2019

So far the woeful Miami Dolphins have been outscored 102 to 10 in only two games. Given the obvious rebuilding state of the team who do you think will be voted as the most valuable player of the year when this, what looks to be a very painful season, is over?

