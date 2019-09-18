Patriots at Dolphins: Miami defensive snap counts from Week 2

The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots this past Sunday in a 43-point shutout at the hands of their AFC East rivals. The offense could get nothing going in the game, including giving up two pick-sixes in the game. The defense seemed to play better than they did in Week 1 - when the Baltimore Ravens hung 59 points on them - but it was still another harsh beating.

The Dolphins defense started with Christian Wilkins (2 starts) and Avery Moss (1) working as the defensive ends, while Davon Godchaux (2) was inside at nose tackle. Sam Eguavoen (2), Raekwon McMillan (1), Jerome Baker (2), and Charles Harris (2) were the starting linebackers, with Xavien Howard (2) and Eric Rowe (2) at cornerback. The safeties to open the game were Minkah Fitzpatrick (1) and Bobby McCain (2). Reshad Jones missed the game due to injury, with the team settling into a base 3-4 formation on the opening play rather than the nickel they used last week.

The full defensive snap counts for Week 2 are:

2019 Dolphins Snap Counts - Defense Player Posn Week 2 Week 2 % Season Snaps Season Percent Player Posn Week 2 Week 2 % Season Snaps Season Percent Defense Total 72 149 Charles Harris DE 66 92% 127 85% Avery Moss DE 51 71% 98 66% Jonathan Ledbetter DE 0% 51 34% Tank Carradine DE 31 43% 31 21% Christian Wilkins DT 44 61% 109 73% Davon Godchaux DT 39 54% 84 56% John Jenkins DT 33 46% 80 54% Jerome Baker LB 69 96% 141 95% Sam Eguavoen LB 64 89% 132 89% Raekwon McMillan LB 36 50% 58 39% Vince Biegel LB 16 22% 26 17% James Crawford LB 3 4% 17 11% Eric Rowe CB 67 93% 139 93% Xavien Howard CB 68 94% 139 93% Jomal Wiltz CB 39 54% 54 36% Chris Lammons CB 5 7% 18 12% Ken Webster CB 5 7% 5 3% Bobby McCain S 68 94% 127 85% Minkah Fitzpatrick S 68 94% 117 79% Reshad Jones S 0% 32 21% Steven Parker S 16 22% 32 21% Walt Aikens S 4 6% 22 15%

Baker, McCain, Fitzpatrick, Howard, Rowe, and Harris all topped the 90-percent mark for this game, with Howard and Rowe both remaining over 90 percent of the snaps played on the season. Eguavoen just missed that 90-percent mark, coming in at 89 percent, the third highest linebacker on the day. No one else was above 71 percent.

Moss was that 71 percent player, followed by Wilkins at 61 percent, while Tank Carradine returned to the team after being cut before Week 1 to play 43 percent of the snaps and round out the defensive ends. Godchaux played 54 percent of the snaps at defenisve tackle, while John Jenkins picked up the remaining 46 percent of the game.

At linebacker, after Baker, Harris, and Eguavoen, McMillan played 50 percent of the snaps, Vince Biegel was on the field 22 percent of the time, and James Crawford picked up 4 percent of the play duties.

The cornerbacks behind Howard and Rowe had Jomal Wiltz play 54 percent of the time, Chris Lammons and Ken Webster each play 7 percent. At safety, after Fitzpatrick and McCain, Steven Parker picked up 22 percent of the plays while Walt Aikens played six percent of the game.