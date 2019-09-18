Brian Flores press conference updates: Fitzpatrick “the guy” at QB

After practice on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media to provide a few updates on the state of the team. Here are a few updates (thanks to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald):

Flores pronounced that Ryan Fitzpatrick remains “the guy” at starting quarterback. Flores, however, did not rule out the possibility of Rosen starting in the very near future. When asked about the QB situation, Flores said that Fitzpatrick is starting “right now” and that both players are getting first team reps, which Salguero noted is not common if one passer has a stranglehold on the starting quarterback job. Expect Rosen to be starting soon. My guess: the coaching staff starts Rosen following Miami’s Week 5 bye.

On the injury front, Flores mentioned that starting safety Reshad Jones (ankle) is "dealing with a couple of things." Flores went on to note that Jones, who missed last week's game against the New England Patriots is "close." If Jones is unable to play in this week's game against the Dallas Cowboys, expect a combination of Walt Aikens , Steven Parker , and the newly signed Doug Middleton to take his place.

(ankle) is “dealing with a couple of things.” Flores went on to note that Jones, who missed last week’s game against the New England Patriots is “close.” If Jones is unable to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, expect a combination of , , and the newly signed to take his place. Flores told reporters that the Dolphins’ starting o-line will remain the same going into Week 3’s matchup with the Cowboys. Last week, the Dolphins starting line consisted of Jesse Davis (LT), Michael Deiter (RG), Daniel Kilgore (C), Danny Isidora (LG), and J’Marcus Webb (RT). That lineup allowed seven sacks against New England, along with a bevy of pressures and QB hits.

