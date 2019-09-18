Phinsider Daily: Breaking down the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, my trip to Miami, and Tank For Tua

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) review of the Dolphins 43-0 loss to New England, my trip to Miami, and the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. #TankForTua

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily: I talk about my trip to Miami, where I got to watch the New England Patriots’ defeat the lowly Dolphins as a credentialed member of the media. Join me as I take you behind the scenes of a Dolphins game vs the New England Patriots. I also discuss my infatuation with juicy IPAs .

We then turn our attention to the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and what it means for the team moving forward. How will the Dolphins defense look in a post Fitzpatrick Era? Where might Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick rank among the rest of the field?

Lastly, we talk about Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Is he worth an 0-16 season? Let me tell you why he is a once in a generation QB and if Miami misses out on him, 2020 will be a failure.

