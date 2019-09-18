Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots coach Bill Belichick not concerned about Stephen Gostkowski - Pats Pulpit
Gostkowski had a career-high three misses on Sunday against the Dolphins.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 2 Anti-Game Ball: Kelvin Beachum - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost on Monday night, which means it is time to give out the weekly anti-game ball. We are probably going to give out plenty of these this year.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott returns to .500, while Brian Flores flounders with Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings
McDermott has made chicken salad for a while now.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
AFC North Roundup: Week 2 - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore is in the driver’s seat after two weeks.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade had nothing to do with Ben Roethlisberger - Behind the Steel Curtain
A common misconception floating around needs to be cleared up.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The good, the bad and the ugly in the Bengals’ 41-17 loss to 49ers - Cincy Jungle
Spoiler alert: there wasn’t much to like from a Cincinnati standpoint this past Sunday.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns vs. Jets Final Score: Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham power Cleveland to 23-3 win on MNF - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland moves to 1-1 on the season, sparked by an 89-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Red Zone Play: Where Has Whitney Mercilus Been? - Battle Red Blog
Merci’s back, baby!
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Marcus Mariota is not the answer Titans podcast - Music City Miracles
Terry and I finally got to record another podcast (Listen here). If you have followed us across our various platforms over the years, you know that we have been staunch supporters of Marcus...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jalen Ramsey trade predictions: 5 trades the Jaguars could make - Big Cat Country
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier just spoke to the media for the first time in months and called their trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil a "historic haul".
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Injury Update: Darius Leonard in concussion protocol, Pierre Desir diagnosed with bone bruise - Stampede Blue
Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media in his weekly conference call and gave an update on the Colts health coming out of their Week 2 win over the Titans.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Is the Denver Broncos season already over after 0-2 start? - Mile High Report
Starting 0-2 while also having the second-hardest schedule in the NFL doesn’t bode well for the team in 2019. Can this fan base swallow another losing season, and can Elway ever again build a winning team?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers DB Adrian Phillips is out indefinitely - Bolts From The Blue
During their loss to the Detroit Lions this morning, the Los Angeles Chargers also lost defensive back Adrian Phillips to an apparent arm injury. Thanks to NFL Network’s Adam Schefter, we now have...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Two starting caliber wide receivers? Psh, who needs that? The Raiders do. Desperately - Silver And Black Pride
Let me take you on a journey. Back to April of the 19th year of 21st century. Way back in those days the Raiders were looked upon as having perhaps one of the best starting wide receiver duos in...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Let’s Argue: The Chiefs should NOT trade for Jalen Ramsey - Arrowhead Pride
Robert Rimpson takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones named starter vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Big Blue View
Rookie is taking over for Eli Manning
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Will the Eagles acquire the Jaguars’ cornerback? - Bleeding Green Nation
Jacksonville’s star cornerback wants out of Duval County.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Can Devin Smith emerge for Dallas Cowboys while Michael Gallup is sidelined? - Blogging The Boys
The former second-round pick scored his first touchdown since 2015 on Sunday.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Week 2: Redskins Vs. Cowboys - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven
Another week, another loss to a division rival! Sound familiar...well it should, and we probably need to get used to it.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers will have season-long captains for 2019 in Rodgers, Crosby, & Za’Darius Smith - Acme Packing Company
This year the Green Bay Packers will have season long captains instead of the usual rotating captains.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The key coaching decision you didn’t see on the Lions’ game-winning play - Pride Of Detroit
When the game was on the line, one subtle decision made all the difference.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Offensive baby steps lead to a win in Denver - Windy City Gridiron
Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their tough week two win against the Denver Broncos
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Zim Tzu wants to talk - Daily Norseman
The Vikings warrior poet coach dispenses his words of wisdom.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Injury Update on Drew Brees: Surgery Necessary - Canal Street Chronicles
We will rally around Teddy Bridgewater and we will play good football!
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons vs. Eagles: Falcons finally exorcise their demons against the Eagles - The Falcoholic
The Falcons’ Sunday Night Football victory over the Eagles was far from perfect, but it snapped a 3-game losing streak against a rival and fellow NFC contender. Atlanta finally found a way to exorcise their demons against Philadelphia.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 14 Buccaneers 20: 3 plays to love, 3 plays to hate - Cat Scratch Reader
These key plays swung momentum and decided the Panthers 20-14 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, putting Carolina’s record at 0-2.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Comparing and Contrasting The Bruce Arians Regimes - Bucs Nation
The offense is off to a slow start, but will things pick up?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Dante Pettis didn’t have a single pass thrown to him on Sunday. What’s the story there? - Niners Nation
0 targets Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Arizona vs Baltimore - Revenge of the Birds
The Good:
Run Defense: Excluding the damage Lamar Jackson did on the ground, the defense again played the run surprisingly well. Limiting lead Ravens back Mark Ingram to just 47 yards on 13...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Just look at how the Seahawks recent drafts have helped them start 2-0 - Field Gulls
One of the greatest strengths of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era has always been the impact of the 2010-2012 draft classes. One of the greatest weaknesses — at least as has been frequently...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Should the LA Rams explore a trade for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey? - Turf Show Times
The disgruntled superstar has requested a trade!
Loading comments...