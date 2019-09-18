Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots coach Bill Belichick not concerned about Stephen Gostkowski - Pats Pulpit

Gostkowski had a career-high three misses on Sunday against the Dolphins.





Jets Week 2 Anti-Game Ball: Kelvin Beachum - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost on Monday night, which means it is time to give out the weekly anti-game ball. We are probably going to give out plenty of these this year.





Opinion: Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott returns to .500, while Brian Flores flounders with Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings

McDermott has made chicken salad for a while now.

AFC NORTH:

AFC North Roundup: Week 2 - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore is in the driver’s seat after two weeks.





The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade had nothing to do with Ben Roethlisberger - Behind the Steel Curtain

A common misconception floating around needs to be cleared up.





The good, the bad and the ugly in the Bengals’ 41-17 loss to 49ers - Cincy Jungle

Spoiler alert: there wasn’t much to like from a Cincinnati standpoint this past Sunday.





Browns vs. Jets Final Score: Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham power Cleveland to 23-3 win on MNF - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland moves to 1-1 on the season, sparked by an 89-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham.

AFC SOUTH:

Red Zone Play: Where Has Whitney Mercilus Been? - Battle Red Blog

Merci’s back, baby!





Marcus Mariota is not the answer Titans podcast - Music City Miracles

Terry and I finally got to record another podcast (Listen here). If you have followed us across our various platforms over the years, you know that we have been staunch supporters of Marcus...





Jalen Ramsey trade predictions: 5 trades the Jaguars could make - Big Cat Country

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier just spoke to the media for the first time in months and called their trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil a "historic haul".





Colts Injury Update: Darius Leonard in concussion protocol, Pierre Desir diagnosed with bone bruise - Stampede Blue

Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media in his weekly conference call and gave an update on the Colts health coming out of their Week 2 win over the Titans.

AFC WEST:

Is the Denver Broncos season already over after 0-2 start? - Mile High Report

Starting 0-2 while also having the second-hardest schedule in the NFL doesn’t bode well for the team in 2019. Can this fan base swallow another losing season, and can Elway ever again build a winning team?





Chargers DB Adrian Phillips is out indefinitely - Bolts From The Blue

During their loss to the Detroit Lions this morning, the Los Angeles Chargers also lost defensive back Adrian Phillips to an apparent arm injury. Thanks to NFL Network’s Adam Schefter, we now have...





Two starting caliber wide receivers? Psh, who needs that? The Raiders do. Desperately - Silver And Black Pride

Let me take you on a journey. Back to April of the 19th year of 21st century. Way back in those days the Raiders were looked upon as having perhaps one of the best starting wide receiver duos in...





Let’s Argue: The Chiefs should NOT trade for Jalen Ramsey - Arrowhead Pride

Robert Rimpson takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones named starter vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Big Blue View

Rookie is taking over for Eli Manning





Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Will the Eagles acquire the Jaguars’ cornerback? - Bleeding Green Nation

Jacksonville’s star cornerback wants out of Duval County.





Can Devin Smith emerge for Dallas Cowboys while Michael Gallup is sidelined? - Blogging The Boys

The former second-round pick scored his first touchdown since 2015 on Sunday.





Week 2: Redskins Vs. Cowboys - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Another week, another loss to a division rival! Sound familiar...well it should, and we probably need to get used to it.

NFC NORTH:

Packers will have season-long captains for 2019 in Rodgers, Crosby, & Za’Darius Smith - Acme Packing Company

This year the Green Bay Packers will have season long captains instead of the usual rotating captains.





The key coaching decision you didn’t see on the Lions’ game-winning play - Pride Of Detroit

When the game was on the line, one subtle decision made all the difference.





Offensive baby steps lead to a win in Denver - Windy City Gridiron

Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their tough week two win against the Denver Broncos





Zim Tzu wants to talk - Daily Norseman

The Vikings warrior poet coach dispenses his words of wisdom.

NFC SOUTH:

Injury Update on Drew Brees: Surgery Necessary - Canal Street Chronicles

We will rally around Teddy Bridgewater and we will play good football!





Falcons vs. Eagles: Falcons finally exorcise their demons against the Eagles - The Falcoholic

The Falcons’ Sunday Night Football victory over the Eagles was far from perfect, but it snapped a 3-game losing streak against a rival and fellow NFC contender. Atlanta finally found a way to exorcise their demons against Philadelphia.





Panthers 14 Buccaneers 20: 3 plays to love, 3 plays to hate - Cat Scratch Reader

These key plays swung momentum and decided the Panthers 20-14 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, putting Carolina’s record at 0-2.





Comparing and Contrasting The Bruce Arians Regimes - Bucs Nation

The offense is off to a slow start, but will things pick up?

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Dante Pettis didn’t have a single pass thrown to him on Sunday. What’s the story there? - Niners Nation

0 targets Sunday.





The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Arizona vs Baltimore - Revenge of the Birds

The Good:

Run Defense: Excluding the damage Lamar Jackson did on the ground, the defense again played the run surprisingly well. Limiting lead Ravens back Mark Ingram to just 47 yards on 13...





Just look at how the Seahawks recent drafts have helped them start 2-0 - Field Gulls

One of the greatest strengths of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era has always been the impact of the 2010-2012 draft classes. One of the greatest weaknesses — at least as has been frequently...





Should the LA Rams explore a trade for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey? - Turf Show Times

The disgruntled superstar has requested a trade!