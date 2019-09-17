Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Sights and Sounds from Week 2

Before we put Miami’s disappointing Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots in the rear-view mirror, I need to give you my thoughts on the 43-0 home loss. A loss, that comes just one week after the Dolphins lost 59-10 at home. I’m no mathematician, but that’s 102-10 in a two-week span.

Which is great, because if Miami truly is tanking-they’re doing a great job of it. As Ty Schalter of Five Thirty Eight mentioned on Twitter the other night, this could be the worst team EVER in NFL history.

Read this thread while you have time throughout your day.

The Miami Dolphins are on pace to... — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) September 16, 2019

The game was ugly. But what was the game like as a credentialed member of the media? Most of that, I will discuss on tomorrow’s episode of Phinsider Daily. But let me just say, a special thank you to Kevin Nogle, SBNation, Scott Stone, and the Miami Dolphins for giving me this opportunity. It was great to have a chance to cover the team in a professional manner and I hope to get this opportunity again in the future.

With that said, here are some of the sights and sounds from the Dolphins Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

Before the game...

Prior to kickoff, Jason Jenkins of the Miami Dolphins rewarded Maria. C. Alonso with the 2019 Hispanic Heritage Leadership award.

congratulations to maria c alonso, on being awarded the ‘2019 hispanic heritage leadership’award pic.twitter.com/8gGVxkfJJD — josh houtz (@houtz) September 15, 2019

Fans attending the game also received this free t-shirt, courtesy of Publix.

the #dolphins will be distributing these t-shirts today. thanks to the at @Publix pic.twitter.com/vAxHKhaD6J — josh houtz (@houtz) September 15, 2019

After the game...

Josh Rosen spoke to the media about his expectations, and whether or not he deserves the opportunity to start.

the chosen one pic.twitter.com/sTBbBF0pee — josh houtz (@houtz) September 15, 2019

Kenyan Drake, who addressed the media amid trade talks, looked focused and genuine in his remarks.

Kalen Ballage looked noticeably upset with his performance in Miami’s 43-0 loss to New England.

kalen ballage looks like a broken man pic.twitter.com/9b3tzAUDOC — josh houtz (@houtz) September 15, 2019

Former Dolphins’ DB Minkah Fitzpatrick spoke to the media for the last time as a member of the team. :(

minkah part 2 pic.twitter.com/h6IXYmnNGh — josh houtz (@houtz) September 15, 2019

Conclusion

The good news is it appears the Dolphins are trying to Tank, in which case they are doing a fantastic job. Nevertheless, fans have every reason to be a bit upset with the team’s recent performance. It’s going to be a long, bumpy season, but this Tua shall pass. #TrustTheProcess