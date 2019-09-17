2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 3

Week 2 of the NFL season saw our The Phinsider NFL Power Rankings top-ranked team face-off against the last-ranked team, and the results were about what you would have expected. The New England Patriots, taking the top spot last week for the first time, beat the Miami Dolphins 43-0. That probably guarantees both of those teams will remain in place as we move to our Week 3 Power Rankings.

This year, we are doing the power rankings a little differently than how we have done them in previous years. Rather than just one person ranking each team, we are now conducting a “draft” style selection process. Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz each take turns picking a team they feel the most confident will win the Super Bowl. Pretty straight forward process. Maybe a team won big this week, so they get a bump; or maybe that one win does not make us feel like they are true Super Bowl contenders. This is not a ranking based on what they did, but rather what we think they will do.

Here are our Week 3 Power Rankings. Nogle had the odd picks this week, while Houtz was even.

1 - New England Patriots (Last Week: 1)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 2)

3 - Los Angeles Rams (LW: 3)

4 - Dallas Cowboys (LW: 9)

5 - Seattle Seahawks (LW: 10)

6 - Baltimore Ravens (LW: 11)

7 - Green Bay Packers (LW: 8)

8 - Los Angeles Chargers (LW:6)

9 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 5)

10 - Atlanta Falcons (LW: 23)

11 - Houston Texans (LW: 12)

12 - Minnesota Vikings (LW: 7)

13 - New Orleans Saints (LW: 4)

14 -Buffalo Bills (LW: 19)

15 - Chicago Bears (LW: 14)

16 - San Francisco 49ers (LW: 21)

17 - Tennessee Titans (LW: 13)

18 - Indianapolis Colts (LW: 16)

19 - Detroit Lions (LW: 27)

20 - Cleveland Browns (LW: 18)

21 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 31)

22 - Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 17)

23 - Oakland Raiders (LW: 28)

24 - Arizona Cardinals (LW: 29)

25 - Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 24)

26 - Carolina Panthers (LW: 15)

27 - Denver Broncos (LW: 32)

28 - Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 30)

29 - Washington Redskins (LW: 29)

30 - New York Jets (LW: 24)

31 - New York Giants (LW: 30)

32 - Miami Dolphins (LW: 32)