Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/17/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think the Miami Dolphins should have traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers? I think that just about every player has a price where you would trade them with a top franchise quarterback perhaps being the exception. I feel like we traded Minkah for a first, but wasn’t he already first round talent? What’s the point? I know he was frustrated but he’s also still a kid. Should the team have stuck it out and wait for him to come around or should they have taken the stance they did and said if you don’t want to be here then peace?

