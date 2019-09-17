Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Daily): Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, the draft move after QB1, and more

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you four days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Tuesday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, A-A-Ron (Tuesday), Josh (Wednesday), and Matthew (Friday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves.

~Minkah Fitzpatrick got traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 1st round draft pick.

Wow.

The #Dolphins have traded star DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to the #Steelers, sources say. It’s for a first rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019

(I completed the production of the podcast like 5 minutes before the news dropped, LOL!)

~ We will go down the rabbit hole of what the Miami Dolphins would do after they drafted #1. Would you go offense or defense with the 2nd 1st round pick?

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Daily!

