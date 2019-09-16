 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami Dolphins trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers

New, 57 comments

In another stunner, the Miami Dolphins have traded Minkah Fitzpatrick.

By SUTTON Updated
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The trade of Laremy Tunsil sent shockwaves. This will, too. Minkah Fitzpatrick has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 1st round pick.

The 1st rounder is for 2020, a handsome prize as the Steelers are also 0-2 and have lost starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the year to an elbow injury. Can the Dolphins flip the #11 2018 draft pick for something higher than #11 in 2020?

Things soured between Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins organization recently, and Miami allowed Minkah to seek a trade. According to various reports, Minkah had interest from at least half a dozen teams.

A cataclysmic shift in the Dolphins rebuild has begun, with 3 1st round picks in 2020. On one hand, that’s exciting. On the other hand, 2 of the last 4 1st round picks were just traded away in the last few weeks.

The Dolphins continue to amass offseason resources, with a slew of 2020 and 2021 draft picks and more money than Forrest Gump. Is it too soon for mock drafts?

UPDATE: According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the full trade was Miami sending the Steelers Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round pick, and a 2021 seventh-round pick. Miami received in return a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick, and a 2021 sixth round pick.

Loading comments...