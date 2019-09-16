The Phinsider straight-up winners picks for Week 2

We have one game remaining for the NFL’s Week 2 slate of games, so now seems like a great time to update our The Phinsider Picks Pool. Basically, I completely forgot to make this article, so while we all made our picks, they never got published. Now, you can see who we picked for this week, as well as how poorly I picked in Week 1.

Kathleen has the lead at 12-3-1 on the year, while Justin and James were both 11-4-1, and I was 9-6-1. Ill catch up this week - right? Maybe.

This week, all four of us agreed on most of the games. Guess I am not catching up.

Feel free to post your picks and season standing in the comments at the end of this article. Can you beat us? Did you do better than 9-6-1? I bet most of you did. Wow, I just had a really bad week to start the year, didn’t I?

Anyway, on to this week’s picks. And, hopefully, I will remember to make this post a little earlier in the week for Week 3.