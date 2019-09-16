 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider straight-up winners picks for Week 2

By Kevin Nogle
We have one game remaining for the NFL’s Week 2 slate of games, so now seems like a great time to update our The Phinsider Picks Pool. Basically, I completely forgot to make this article, so while we all made our picks, they never got published. Now, you can see who we picked for this week, as well as how poorly I picked in Week 1.

Kathleen has the lead at 12-3-1 on the year, while Justin and James were both 11-4-1, and I was 9-6-1. Ill catch up this week - right? Maybe.

This week, all four of us agreed on most of the games. Guess I am not catching up.

Feel free to post your picks and season standing in the comments at the end of this article. Can you beat us? Did you do better than 9-6-1? I bet most of you did. Wow, I just had a really bad week to start the year, didn’t I?

Anyway, on to this week’s picks. And, hopefully, I will remember to make this post a little earlier in the week for Week 3.

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers
Buffalo Bills at New York Giants Bills Bills Bills Bills
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Patriots Pats Patriots Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Jaguars Texans Texans Texans
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Rams Saints Saints Rams
Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos Bears Bears Bears Bears
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Browns Browns Browns Browns
Week 1 Results: 9-6-1 11-4-1 11-4-1 12-3-1
Overall Results: 9-6-1 11-4-1 11-4-1 12-3-1

