Dolphins open as 15 point underdogs to Cowboys; Now 21-point spread

The Miami Dolphins were 19-point home underdogs to the New England Patriots on Sunday, then proceeded to lose the game 43-0. Next week, the South Florida franchise heads out of Hard Rock Stadium for the first time in 2019, and the oddsmakers are moving their line even more for this week.

Opening at 15.5 points, the Dolphins are going to be huge underdogs when they kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. That line did not stay at 15.5 for long, already jumping up to 21 points. Miami is a three-touchdown underdog to the Cowboys, and that number could continue to grow.

Miami has been outscored 102-10 so far this year, so the giant point spread is not surprising.

They are not the only team facing a big spread, however. The New York Jets, who stil have to play in Week 2 as a part of tonight’s Monday Night Football broadcast, are 19 point underdogson the road against the Patriots in Week 3.