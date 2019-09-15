Dolphins/Patriots Inactive Players for Week 2

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have announced their inactive players for this week 2 AFC East match up.

The Dolphins will be without these players today:

WR Albert Wilson

S Reshad Jones

RB Myles Gaskin

OL Chris Reed

OL Isaiah Prince

OL Bryan Witzmann

LB Trent Harris

We knew earlier that the team would be without Wilson and Jones as both are dealing with injuries. With Wilson out, Preston Williams will likely see more time as the rookie continues to impress after scoring his first career touchdown last week. The defense will miss Jones as he is the veteran presence in the secondary.

Antonio Brown will be active for his debut as a Patriot. The Patriots will be without: