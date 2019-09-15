Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features the 1 and 0 Philadelphia Eagles who will travel to Atlanta Georgia to take on the 0 and 1 Atlanta Falcons. Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan, despite throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns also threw two picks and ended the game with an 85.8 QB rating. The Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the other hand threw for 313 yards with three touchdowns and zero picks giving him a solid 121 quarterback rating.

The interesting battles may be what the defenses do. The Eagles gave up 370 yards through the air last week while the Falcons only gave up 97. The Eagles fair much better against the rush giving up only 28 yards on the ground on the day while the Falcons gave up a whopping 172 yards.

