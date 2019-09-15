Week Two Late Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you wander/stumble or stagger into this post you are celebrating an exciting upset win by your Miami Dolphins over the hated New England Patriots. Hell, Ill take a good showing at this point. If not remember, there is still more beer in the fridge or at the corner store. Either way we have more games to watch today and below will be listed all the games and their game information.

Sunday, September 15th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Kansas City Cheifs @ Oakland Raiders

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715

Channel 715 Odds: Kansas City Cheifs -7

Kansas City Cheifs -7 Over/Under: 53.5

Chicago Bears @ Denver Broncos

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado TV: Fox

Fox NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716

Channel 716 Odds: Chicago Bears -2

Chicago Bears -2 Over/Under: 40

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angles Rams