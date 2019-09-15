New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

The New England Patriots travel to south Florida to take on your Miami Dolphins following a week where the Dolphins were humiliated by the Baltimore Ravens. The task does not get any easier this week facing the defending Super Bowl Champions. The Dolphins traditionally play fairly decent against the Patriots so hopefully this is the week that they right the ship at least enough to give us all a little hope.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will once again start. Fitzpatrick is no doubt hoping for a better showing from the offensive line this week after spending week one running to survive and taking way too many unnecessary hits. The Dolphins will be wearing their white throwback uniforms this week so hopefully that gives the team the luck they need.

New England Patriots (1-0) @ Miami Dolphins (0-1)