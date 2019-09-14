Dolphins sign offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann

The Miami Dolphins have added the team’s fifth new offensive lineman since the end of the preseason.

With Julien Davenport headed to injured reserve, the Dolphins have signed 29-year old Bryan Witzmann to the team’s 53-man roster. Witzmann had signed with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, but was released during final roster cuts on August 29th.

Witzmann, who stands at 6’7”, 320 lbs, played out his collegiate career at South Dakota State University before declaring for the 2014 NFL Draft. After going undrafted, Witzmann signed a contract with the Houston Texans and made the team’s 53-man roster going into the 2014 regular season. However, he never ended up taking a regular season snap and was waived entering the 2015 season. Following stints on the New Orleans Saints practice squad and the Dallas Cowboys offseason roster, Witzmann signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, with whom he appeared in 11 regular season games. The next season, Witzmann appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs, starting 13 as the team’s left guard in front of then-starting quarterback Alex Smith.

Before the start of the 2018 season, Witzmann was released by the Chiefs and signed on with the Minnesota Vikings. He failed to record a regular season snap with the Vikings and was released on October 5th. He was subsequently signed by the Chicago Bears and played in 10 games, starting seven following the injury of starting right guard Kyle Long. The Bears chose not to re-sign Witzmann at the end of the 2018 season.