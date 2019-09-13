Patriots at Dolphins Week 2: How to stream, where to watch, weather update, injuries, move

The 2019 season did not start well for the Miami Dolphins, who were dismantled by the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Now, the Dolphins look to right themselves against their AFC East rivals and defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots. Drama has started in Miami after just one week. Will it carry over to the field against the Patriots?

Miami is planning to start quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick again, hoping the offensive line will be able to slow New England’s pass rush to at least allow the quarterback a chance to complete his drop before he is running for his life. On defense, the Dolphins coaching staff has preached “poisitionless” football this year, where players can lineup anywhere and have any assignment - but it now appears to have led to 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick wanting a trade. The year is just starting, but it could get ugly fast if the Dolphins do not show up against the Patriots.

The good news is, the Dolphins will be rocking their white throwbacks this week.

❄️ A blast from the past ❄️



Throwbacks Gallery >> https://t.co/b9Mai96gO8 pic.twitter.com/SFAXHe9omt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 12, 2019

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below.

Week 2

New England Patriots (1-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-1)

September 15, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on September 15

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map via 506Sports.com; Patriots at Dolphins in blue

Who is the broadcast team?

Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Patriots -19

Over/Under: 48.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Thunderstorms, 90°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins lead the series 54-50

Who won most recently?

Dolphins won 34-33 in 2018 Week 14

(I’m still looing for the flag that I know has to be there to take away this win)

Where can I get more Patriots news?