Dolphins grant DB Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek trade

Over the last several days, it has became pretty clear that the team is in for a tumultuous year. A season that could rival 2007’s 1-15 debacle. It is going to be bad.

And yes, we all heard the rumors of a Mutiny in Miami, or several key players threatening to revolt. There were even rumors of players requesting a trade. Certainly it wasn’t going to get that bad, right?

Wrong.

As we learned a few short hours ago, the Miami Dolphins have given defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade. Though nothing is imminent and the asking price remains ‘high’.

Dolphins have given 2018 1st round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, but they are not actively shopping him. They want a significant return to trade him. Fitzpatrick has been unhappy with his role with defense for months. Story with @mortreport coming shortly. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2019

The news comes a few days after Fitzpatrick had one of the worst games of his football career. According to Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus, #FitzMagic was targed six times, allowing 6 receptions, 117 yards and 3 touchdowns.

We have seen a lot of great film on Minkah Fitzpatrick dating back to college but yesterday wasn’t pretty



He was targeted 6 times, allowing 6 receptions for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also committed 2 penalties and missed 2 tackles for the game#FinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) September 9, 2019

In 2018, Fitzpatrick looked dominant for most of the season. As a rookie, he recorded 80 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a touchdown. The sky was the limit for Fitzpatrick, especially with a defensive-minded HC coming to town. Unfortunately, the relationship between player and coach seems repairable.

So what might the Dolphins view as adequate trade compensation?

According to Ben Albright, the Miami Dolphins are asking for a first-round pick, though they could ‘settle for a 2nd’. Personally, you don’t need to move Fitzpatrick. And doing so for anything less than a first-round pick would be bad business.

Source says Phins asking for a 1st for M Fitzpatrick but will likely settle for a 2nd. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 13, 2019

It is anyone’s guess as to whether or not Miami will move on from their young defensive back. But if reports are true that he was given permission to seek a trade, the outcome is inevitable.

The Dolphins just need to hope things don’t unravel on Sunday vs New England. Because as of now, there will be no one left standing at the end of this rebuild.