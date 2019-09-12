Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 122 nominees for 2020; Zach Thomas, Richmond Webb, Reggie Roby headline Dolphins options

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the 122 modern-era nominees they have for their 2020 induction class. This massive list will be pared down to 25 semi-finalists in November, then 15 finalists in January before five are elected to the Hall of Fame on February 1, 2020. Induction will he held August 6-9, 2020 in Canton, Ohio.

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will include 20 members as the Hall of Fame Board has suspended their annual limit for the NFL’s 100th season. However, that increase from the typical limit around seven members will only include the five modern members, while the Senior Committee will be allowed to nominate 10 players who have been retired for more than 25 years, while three contributors (non-player/coach personnel) and two coaches will also be inducted.

Headlining the group for Miami Dolphins fans are linebacker Zach Thomas, offensive tackle Richmond Webb, and punter Reggie Roby. Thomas was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 1996, spending 12 years with the team, including seven Pro Bowl seasons, with five First-Team All-Pro selections, and a career total (including one season with the Dallas Cowboys) of 1,727 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions with four touchdowns, 16 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries. Webb was Miami’s first-round pick in 1990, playing for the club until 2000, with a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, as well as two First-Team All-Pro selections, locking down the left tackle position for 11 seasons in Miami (he played an additional two years with the Cincinnati Bengals). Roby was selected by Miami in the sixth-round of the 1983 NFL Draft, spending ten years with Miami through the 1994 season, he earned three career Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro selection, while tallying career totals (including years with the Houston/Tennessee Oilers, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) of 992 punts with a 43.3 career average.

The Hall of Fame used Thomas in their announcement of the nominees list:

BREAKING: The Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2020 have been released. The list is comprised of 122 players and coaches. Among the group announced are eight first-year eligible players.

Other Dolphins include tight end Keith Jackson, who played for the Dolphins from 1992 through 1994; cornerback Troy Vincent, who played for the Dolphins from 1992 to 1995 after being the team’s first-round pick in 1992; and punter Matt Turk, who played for the Dolphins from 2000 through 2001 and from 2003 through 2004.

University of Miami ties include running back Edgerrin James, running back Clinton Portis, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, and tight end Jeremy Shockey. Miami natives tackle Lomas Browns and wide Chad Johnson (who was briefly on the Dolphins roster in training camp in 2012) are also nominees.

The full list of nominees is below. Italicized names indicate personnel who are in their first year of eligibility while * indicates the person was a finalist in 2019.

Quarterbacks

(7) – Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Jeff Hostetler, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb

Running Backs

(19) – Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, *Edgerrin James, Daryl Johnston (FB), Thomas Jones, Maurice Jones-Drew, Eric Metcalf (also WR/KR/PR), Lorenzo Neal (FB), Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Chris Warren, Ricky Watters

Wide Receivers

(12) – *Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne

Tight Ends

(6) – Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Keith Jackson, Brent Jones, Jeremy Shockey, Wesley Walls

Offensive Linemen

(19) – Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Kevin Gogan (G/T), Jordan Gross (T), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), *Steve Hutchinson (G), Lincoln Kennedy (T/G), Olin Kreutz (C), Chris Samuels (T), Jeff Saturday (C), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

Defensive Linemen

(11) – John Abraham (DE also LB), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), Chester McGlockton (DT), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), *Richard Seymour (DT), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DT/NT), Bryant Young (DT)

Linebackers

(17) – Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, James Farrior, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Jessie Tuggle, Patrick Willis

Defensive Backs

(15) – Eric Allen (CB), *Steve Atwater (S), Ronde Barber (CB/S), LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Merton Hanks (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Terry McDaniel (CB), Tim McDonald (S), Troy Polamalu (SS), Bob Sanders (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Darren Woodson (S)

Punters/Kickers

(11) – David Akers (K), Gary Anderson (K), Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Jason Hanson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Ryan Longwell (K), Nick Lowery (K), Reggie Roby (P), Rohn Stark (P), Matt Turk (P)

Special Teams

(5) – Johnny Bailey (PR/KR also RB), Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)