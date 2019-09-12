Dolphins sign Tank Carradine, place Jonathan Ledbetter on IR

The Miami Dolphins announced a couple of roster moves on Thursday, adding defensive end Tank Carradine back to the roster while placing rookie defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve. An undrafted free agent signing, Ledbetter started the Dolphins’ Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, playing in 66 percent of the defensive snaps for the team and recording four tackles and a half-sack, but an ankle injury in practice this week landed him on the IR and will sideline him for at least eight weeks. He could be one of Miami’s two-authorized activations from IR later this year.

Carradine spent the summer with the Dolphins after joining the team in February. He was among the roster cuts at the end of the preseason, a move that may have been “the biggest surprise cut on the day.” Carradine spent most of training camp and the preseason working as a starter at defensive end and, given the Dolphins do not have a lot of depth at the position, it was a strange move.

Now, it appears the team could have been trying to avoid having Carradine, as a vested veteran, on the roster in Week 1, which would have made his entire 2019 salary guaranteed. By re-signing him now, the Dolphins could release him later in the year if they have to make another move.

The Dolphins face the New England Patriots this Sunday in a Week 2 contest between the two AFC East rivals. Kickoff for that game is at 1pm at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.