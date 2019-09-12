Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Live Thread & Game Information

Thursday Night Football features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who travel north to take on the Carolina Panthers. Both teams will enter this game 0 and 1 having both lost their openers. Tampa starting quarterback Jameis Winston had the roughest day of the two quarterbacks we will see this evening throwing for 194 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions for a 45.4 QB rating. Cam Newton managed to play a bit better throwing for for 239 yards with no touchdowns and one interception resulting in a qb rating of 72.2. Both men were also held in check on the ground with only Winston gaining any yards with 13 on 5 rushes. Newton was left with negative yardage.

Tampa’s defense did fair better overall than the Panthers giving up 256 yards (158 through the air and 98 on the ground) to Carolina's 349 yards (183 through the air and 166 on the ground). The Bucs dropped their game to the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 17. The Panthers dropped theirs to the Los Angles Rams by a score of 30 to 27.

Tampa's defense did fair better overall than the Panthers giving up 256 yards (158 through the air and 98 on the ground) to Carolina's 349 yards (183 through the air and 166 on the ground). The Bucs dropped their game to the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 17. The Panthers dropped theirs to the Los Angles Rams by a score of 30 to 27.

Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers