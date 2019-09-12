Anatomy of a Play: Dolphins’ WR Preston Williams scores first career TD vs Baltimore

There was very little to be happy about after Sunday’s 59-10 loss to the Ravens. But one of the lone bright spots was Dolphins’ wide receiver Preston Williams. And as we mentioned earlier this offseason, the potential was there for the #glitch to have a big season in Chad O’Shea’s offense.

In his first regular season action, Williams caught 3 of 5 targets for 24 yards and a touchdown. However, there were two plays that had highlight reel potential and stood out above the rest.

Lets take a look.

Anatomy of a Play

The first, was a nice throw from Ryan Fitzpatrick. He saw the single coverage pre-snap and let the ball fly. Williams makes a nice adjustment on the football and has what looks to be a touchdown. Unfortunately, Ravens safety Tony Jefferson came from center field to break up the pass. Nevertheless, I think Williams would like this one back.

one of the lone bright spots from sunday's game aside from DVP looking like a solid WR, is the emergence of UDFA preston williams. the man known as the recorded his first career NFL TD and almost had another impressive catch between two baltimore defenders. that boy good pic.twitter.com/gqUEQjdyqg — josh houtz (@houtz) September 11, 2019

The next play was a bit more successful, and officially counts as his first career TD reception in the NFL. Honestly, it was the one standout play from the 59-10 massacre.



In this play, Williams gets a free release off the line of scrimmage, and puts a dirty move on the defensive back that leaves him laying in the end zone in shame. The toe tap at the end was just icing on the cake.

In the end, the 2019 season is going to be like nothing we’ve ever seen before. And if that means trying to find these little gems from game to game, despite everything else in shambles, that’s okay.

It appears the Dolphins finally hit on one of these undrafted rookie WRs. Because to me, Preston Williams looks like he has all the tools to be a superstar in the NFL. And if some of the other pieces begin to come together and Josh Rosen is finally given his opportunity, maybe the season won’t be a complete waste.

Because at this point, evaluating the young talented already on the roster should be at the top of the new regimes to-do list. Tank for Tua, Lose for Love, none of that will matter if you can’t build a team around them.

Thankfully for Miami, it appears Preston Williams is the real deal.