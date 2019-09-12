The Splash Zone 9/12/19: Gotta Protect The Quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen didn’t have a good time on Sunday. The Ravens defense was constantly pressuring the quarterbacks and neither could do much when they had the ball. If the Dolphins want their two QB’s to survive the season, the offensive line needs to be better at blocking which is a tough task considering the talent the team has to work with.

Miami Dolphins: The hits can’t keep on coming on Ryan Fitzpatrick - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Ryan Fitzpatrick says he enjoys a physical game, but the Dolphins know he can’t continue to absorb 11 hits in a game.

Chris Grier

Dolphins GM Chris Grier has blown on quarterback decisions | Miami Herald

During the 2018 draft, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted his team to trade down rather than pick defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and one reason is he valued quarterback Lamar Jackson. But the Dolphins didn’t pick Jackson and he lit up the Miami secondary with 5 TD passes.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores explains how 9/11 impacted his family - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Flores was a student at Boston College in 2001, when a terrorist attack was brought upon America

Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores: Tackling ‘at the forefront’ of defensive problems - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — It didn’t take long for the problem to reveal itself.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Rookie WR Preston Williams 'Wants More Touchdowns'

Williams' first career touchdown was bittersweet, but it still meant a lot to the rookie.

Dolphins 2019 Season

That Dolphins fire sale you're expecting? It already happened, and there's really not much left to trade - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins moved on from a number of veterans during the offseason, so who's left to deal?

Bill Belichick: Dolphins are young, aggressive and talented – ProFootballTalk

Regardless of how the competition actually looks on the field, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long made it a point to be effusive in positive observations about the next team on New England's schedule. There are times when that feels more organic than others. This is not one of those weeks.

AC In The AM: A Lifetime Of Memories | Dolphins vs. Tom Brady

The Dolphins have been as successful as any team against Tom Brady.

Former Dolphins

Updating ex-Miami Dolphins: Cameron Wake has ‘lot of fun’ surpassing 100-sack mark - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Jets’ Adam Gase called out for seeming to coddle QB Sam Darnold; Jarvis Landry gets testy after Browns are trounced.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/11/19: Daniel Kilgore Has No Time For The Negativity - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins’ therapy session after 59-10 loss to Baltimore, Tank for Tua, Mutiny in Miami, and lots more with In the Hunt’s Jake Mendel (Podcast) - The Phinsider

Don’t look now but Lamar Jackson just threw another TD pass! #TankForTua

Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 2, New England Patriots - The Phinsider

The New England Patriots acquired one of the best players in the NFL this past week, and he’s making his debut against Miami.