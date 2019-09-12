Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Radio): Dolphins vs. Patriots and Miami’s direction as a team

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

The Miami Dolphins look to pick up the pieces after an embarrassing home loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. The kryptonite that Hard Rock Stadium usually poses towards a visiting New England Patriots team seems like weak sauce when staring at the 19-point spread as a home underdog. What kind of contest should Dolphins fans expect? Cannata, Houtz, and I (Sutton) will hash that out. We will also find opportunities to make fun of Matthew.

Naturally, inevitably, we’ll discuss the future of the organization and whether the plan being carried out is the correct one for the Dolphins. Would we have done anything differently? Are people really that shocked about the teams’ intention in 2019 or is it the residual embarrassment of the Week 1 loss?

Check out this week’s episodes of Phinsider Daily, our individual spin-off shows (and we alternate on Fridays)...

Monday: Cannata says Flores has a big challenge in front of him

Tuesday: A-A-Ron takes a look at the young nucleus and whether getting the #1 pick is necessary for the ultimate rebuild

Wednesday: Houtz has a group therapy session with Jake Mendel from In the Hunt

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@ASuttonPFN) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.