Phinsider Question Of The Day & Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/11/2019

Today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is not really directed at you die hard fans like Joe, Bill, Johnny, Beav, ect... These guys I have gotten to know one way or another over the years and I know that we could lose every game for five seasons and they, like myself would somehow endure it with blind hope for the future. My question is if the Miami Dolphins continue to play like they did on Sunday, and I don’t mean lose but get wiped off the map by the other team will you abandon the team for another team or maybe football all together or will you stick by your Dolphins no matter what?

Poll If the Miami Dolphins continue to play like they did this last Sunday, and I don’t mean just continue to lose but just get taken to the woodshed by every other team will you continue to stick by your Dolphins or will you have had enough? Dude, I am as die hard as they come. Dolphins fan till the day they drop me in the ground.

I don’t know what I will do. Year’s of frustrating play are starting to wear on me.

You bet. To hell with this team there are plenty of other teams for me to hitch my wagon too.

You bet, I will be done with football...end of story.

I’m not a fan anyway, I’m just here to troll so I am super excited that you gave me my own selection. vote view results 82% Dude, I am as die hard as they come. Dolphins fan till the day they drop me in the ground. (14 votes)

17% I don’t know what I will do. Year’s of frustrating play are starting to wear on me. (3 votes)

0% You bet. To hell with this team there are plenty of other teams for me to hitch my wagon too. (0 votes)

0% You bet, I will be done with football...end of story. (0 votes)

0% I’m not a fan anyway, I’m just here to troll so I am super excited that you gave me my own selection. (0 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.