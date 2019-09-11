Phinsider Daily: Miami Dolphins’ group therapy session with In the Hunt’s Jake Mendel

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, this is my (@houtz) group therapy session with Jake Mendel (@JMendel94)

On today’s episode of Phinsider Radio, I am joined by In the Hunt’s very own, Jake Mendel to discuss the current state of the Miami Dolphins. Where does the team go after their 59-10 beat down at home? Is this the perfect season to #TankForTur, or are the Dolphins even worse than we imagine? Who performed well on Sunday despite the worst home loss in franchise history?!?!

We then discuss which Dolphins’ player we think will have a Greg Camarillo moment this season. Could it be Mark Walton? Maybe it’s Chandler Cox? One thing we do know is that there’s plenty of bad football ahead for the 2019 Miami Dolphins. But when the dust settles, Miami will be in much better position than they were when it started.

Lastly, we talk about Josh Rosen and when we might see the 22-year old QB in Miami. Houtz in the press box this weekend? Who is Darth Vader’s son? If not Tua, than who-uh?

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

