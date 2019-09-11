Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Report: NFL not investigating Patriots for tampering with Antonio Brown - Pats Pulpit

Adam Gase’s Monday press chat: Injury updates, receiver criticism, cornerback frustration and more - Gang Green Nation

Adam Gase spoke to the press on a conference call on Monday. The focus was Sunday’s loss to the Bills and the path forward for the team.





AFC East Roundup: Division Debuts - Buffalo Rumblings

How did the AFC East fare in Week 1?

AFC NORTH:

CB Jimmy Smith diagnosed with an MCL sprain - Baltimore Beatdown

Could be a few games without Jimmy





Same old story as Steelers suffer blowout loss to the Patriots - Behind the Steel Curtain

It was deja vu all over again, Sunday night, as the Steelers were blown out by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. It doesn’t matter who plays or coaches, the story always ends the same way.





Joe Mixon injury update: Bengals RB avoids major injury, could go vs 49ers - Cincy Jungle

The third-year running back suffered a scary ankle injury Sunday, but he’ll be fine.





Cleveland Browns Freddie Kitchens: “We will work on fixing the problem” - Dawgs By Nature

Browns looking to pick up the pieces after a disappointing Week 1 performance against Tennessee.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Final Score/Post-Game Recap: Texans 28, Saints 30 - Battle Red Blog

The Texans lose In close affair in New Orleans on Monday Night Football.





Eight quick takeaways from the Titans snap counts against the Browns - Music City Miracles

There were a few surprises in the amount of playing time some guys got yesterday.





Nick Foles injury update: Jaguars QB to be placed on IR/to return, can return Week 11 vs. Colts - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed starting quarterback Nick Foles on injured reserve with a designation to return, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.





UPDATE: Per Tom Pelissero: Devin Funchess has broken collarbone - Stampede Blue

Tom Pelissero is a reporter for NFL Network and is a contributor for NFL.com. According to his recent tweet, 2019 free agent acquisition Devin Funchess suffered a broken collarbone in the Colts...

AFC WEST:

RECAP: Denver Broncos get punched in the mouth 21-6 by Oakland Raiders - Mile High Report

The score was closer than it should have been as the Oakland Raiders trounced the Denver Broncos 24-16 on Monday Night Football.





The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the win against the Colts - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers came out of their home opener with a 30-24 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. They are 1-0 for the first time since the 2015 season. Things could have been...





Raiders win to chants of ‘F—k AB!’, Jon Gruden plays it cooler ‘We gave it a shot and now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them.’ - Silver And Black Pride

Gruden keeps saying the only distraction with all the Antonio Brown drama is in the media. And by the way his team went out and performed against the Broncos Monday Night, it’s hard to argue that....





Tyreek Hill injury: Chiefs’ wide receiver “will likely avoid IR” - Arrowhead Pride

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Kansas City is weighing its options.

NFC EAST:

NFL power rankings, Week 2: There are worse teams than the Giants - Big Blue View

Let’s look at the aggregated power rankings





Eagles Film Room: Third down offense returns to 2017 form - Bleeding Green Nation

A slow start followed by a strong finish shows flashes of a championship team





After further review: The Dallas Cowboys offense is real, and they’re spectacular - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 35-17 to open the 2019 NFL season, thanks to an explosive offensive.





Redskins Injury Update: Derrius Guice to get MRI on non-ACL repaired knee, likely to miss time - Hogs Haven

The hits keep on coming

NFC NORTH:

Matt LaFleur’s play-action philosophy was missing in Week 1 win, but is likely on its way - Acme Packing Company

We spent the offseason hearing about the play-action offense Matt LaFleur would bring to Green Bay. He must have left it in his suitcase for Week 1. It needs to come out for this Packers offense to grow.





T.J. Hockenson, Tracy Walker receive Detroit Lions’ highest PFF Week 1 grades - Pride Of Detroit

Nothing’s too surprising about that, but we wanted to give you some positive takeaways from Sunday.





Is Tarik Cohen a wide receiver now? - Windy City Gridiron

Lester wasn’t pleased with how Bears head coach Matt Nagy utilized Tarik Cohen last night and he explores that right here...





On Sunday, the Vikings did something they hadn’t done since 1977 - Daily Norseman

It’s about how they won

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Beat Texans Final Score 30-28 Monday Night Football - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints were on the right side of history last night. Life’s Good!





Falcons fantasy football stud and dud from Week 1 - The Falcoholic

Garbage time salvaged some fantasy points for Falcons owners this week.





Bad refs didn’t decide the Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams game - Cat Scratch Reader

Games are made up of big moments, but these two mistakes by the referees weren’t the only big moments in the game.





The Buccaneersl Loss To The 49ers Is Problematic, But It’s Not Foreboding - Bucs Nation

It’s only Week 1....

NFC WEST:

49ers injury news: Tevin Coleman expected to miss multiple games with a sprained ankle - Niners Nation

Raheem Mostert time?





The Cardinals’ Player of the Game: Week 1 - Revenge of the Birds

What else can be said about the Legend at this point? Larry Fitzgerald continues to defy time, this time propping up a passing game amidst a young receiving unit and yet another quarterback under...





Why the Seattle Seahawks are bringing back CB Jamar Taylor - Field Gulls

During the Week 1 victory of the Seattle Seahawks over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Hawks depth at cornerback was tested, with both Ugo Amadi and Neiko Thorpe missing time with injuries. While Amadi...





The Rams’ plan for RB Todd Gurley is going to be very interesting - Turf Show Times

Week 1 showed us the first inkling of how the Rams are going to use Gurley moving forward. Suffice to say, it’s a radical departure from the past.