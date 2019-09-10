Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/10/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is following the nightmare that we witnessed on Sunday do you believe in the Miami Dolphins plan that they are implementing which is clearly to rebuild from the ground up or do you think it’s just the same bunch of lines and promises that we have been buying into with this team and their management for what seems like forever now?

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.