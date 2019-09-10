NFL Power Rankings 2019: Week 2 draft style lands new team in top spot

The Phinsider Week 2 NFL Power Rankings are here. As we discussed last week, we are doing the power rankings a little differently this year. Rather than just having a list of rankings from one author, we are doing a draft style set of rankings. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle will each take part in this weekly draft, selecting the team they think best answers the question, “Who do you trust to win the Super Bowl?”

This week, we see a change among our top four, with all four from last week remaining in the group, but the order changing among them. There are a few wild changes, like Pittsburgh dropping from ninth last week to 17th this week, but those should normalize over the next few weeks as we all figure out who each team really is this year.

We also cannot avoid the Miami Dolphins landing in the 32nd spot after the drubbing the Baltimore Ravens gave them in Week 1.

In this week’s edition, Houtz selected the odd teams while Nogle selected the even clubs.

1 - New England Patriots (1-0) (Last week: 3)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) (LW: 1)

3 - Los Angeles Rams (1-0) (LW: 4)

4 - New Orleans Saints (1-0) (LW: 2)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) (LW: 5)

6 - Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) (LW: 8)

7 - Minnesota Vikings (1-0) (LW: 12)

8 - Green Bay Packers (1-0) (LW: 13)

9 - Dallas Cowboys (1-0) (LW: 10)

10 - Seattle Seahawks (1-0) (LW: 7)

11 - Baltimore Ravens (1-0) (LW: 11)

12 - Houston Texans (0-1) (LW: 14)

13 - Tennessee Titans (1-0) (LW: 17)

14 - Chicago Bears (0-1) (LW: 6)

15 - Carolina Panthers (0-1) (LW: 20)

16 - Indianapolis Colts (0-1) (LW: 18)

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) (LW: 9)

18 - Cleveland Browns (0-1) (LW: 15)

19 - Buffalo Bills (1-0) (LW: 22)

20 - Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) (LW: 30)

21 - San Francisco 49ers (1-0) (LW: 23)

22 - Denver Broncos (0-1) (LW: 21)

23 - Atlanta Falcons (0-1) (LW: 16)

24 - Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) (LW: 9)

25 - Oakland Raiders (1-0) (LW: 28)

26 - New York Jets (0-1) (LW: 24)

27 - Detroit Lions (0-0-1) (LW: 27)

28 - Washington Redskins (0-1) (LW: 29)

29 - Arizona Cardinals (0-0-1) (LW: 32)

30 - New York Giants (0-1) (LW: 25)

31 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) (LW: 26)

32 - Miami Dolphins (0-1) (LW: 31)