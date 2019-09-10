Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Daily): Examining the young nucleus after the Baltimore Ravens game

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Monday-Friday.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves — we’ll alternate on Fridays.

~ I’ll discuss who I consider to be members of the ever-elusive “young nucleus” and give a cursory look at how they did versus the Baltimore Ravens — I’ll define who I believe is in the Dolphins nucleus and whose stock is up and whose stock is down.

~ Could the Miami Dolphins still be really bad and have a good draft pick without falling on the sword and trying to guarantee the #1 pick? What does the draft data say?

~ If the Miami Dolphins finish 1-15, who will be this year’s Greg Camarillo?

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Daily!

