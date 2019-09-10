The Splash Zone 9/10/19: Brian Flores Vows There Will Be Improvement

It can’t get much worse right? Many were expecting this team to be rather bad, but the results against the Ravens were very lackluster. Offense, defense, and special teams were out of sorts and a lot of eyes are turning towards the coaching staff now. Brian Flores met with the media yesterday and took full responsibility, along with the coaching staff, for the team’s pitiful performance.

Everyone understood the Miami Dolphins deconstructed their roster, but there was hope the team would be plucky — especially on defense because head coach Brian Flores coaches defense. Except Miami just yielded 59 points.

On Sunday, multiple Dolphins players emerged from a 59-10 loss to the Ravens with a clear message to their agents: Get me out of here. On Monday, coach Brian Flores was asked about the report. “I can’t speak to the accuracy of that one," Flores said, via Chris Fischer of NBC 6.

Multiple Dolphins players, as PFT reported on Sunday evening, have instructed their agents to get them away from a team that the believe is deliberately tanking the 2019 season. One player who reportedly won't be asking to be traded (and indeed won't be traded) is cornerback Xavien Howard.

Miami Dolphins defensive back Reshad Jones may not be happy with his playing time percentage. And Kenyan Drake is likely not thrilled with his touches.

Brian Flores made no excuses and accepted the challenges facing the Dolphins moving forward.

"The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming."

The 2019 Miami Dolphins are about rebuilding the foundation of the franchise ahead of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Why was Sunday a surprise?

At least we can suffer together

As the 2019 NFL regular season begins, the Miami Dolphins and their fan base now find themselves facing the unenviable task of paying for all those warm, fuzzy visions of future Pro Bowl players,...

The Miami Dolphins were trounced by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, losing 59-10 in a game that probably was not even as close as that score seems. The offensive highlights for Miami were a solid...