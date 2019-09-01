Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 09/01/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is are you comfortable with your Miami Dolphins being in full on fire sale mode before the season even begins? In more of what seems like the “Patriots Way” is being employed in Miami, it appears as if anyone that has value is on the trading block if the price in return is right. I would assume that is the mindset of most teams all the time as every player maybe outside of a franchise quarterback has a price but rarely do teams signal that everyone’s up for grabs if the offer is enough. I assume that many of the younger pieces of this team that have long term potential are safe but then again I felt that with Tunsil and not so much. So what are your thoughts? Fire sale now or stop it with this crap and win all you can now?

