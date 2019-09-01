Dolphins practice squad signings start

The Miami Dolphins have begun building their ten man practice squad. Miami will be able to keep eleven players on the practice squad this year if defensive tackle/guard Durval Queiroz Neto, an international player from Brazil, is allocated back to Miami after clearing waivers.

Remember, as every year, practice squad players are not finalized until announced by the team. There are cases every year where players are on their way to a team to join the practice squad when suddenly another team swoops in and makes a better offer. Sometimes it is a 53-man roster spot, and sometimes it is just more money on their practice squad. Whatever the case, things can and will change.

Here are the signings being reported.

Jake Rudock, quarterback (Spent the preseason with the Dolphins)

Jake Rudock is signing to the @MiamiDolphins PS — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 1, 2019

Gerald Willis, defensive tackle (Spent the preseason with the Baltimore Ravens)

The #Dolphins are signing DT Gerald Willis to their practice squad, source said. Homecoming for the former Miami Hurricanes standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

Nik Needham, cornerback (Spent preseason with the Dolphins)

Dolphins sign C Nik Needham to practice squad, per source. So Gerald Willis, Rudock and Needham and others to come — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2019

Christian Sam, linebacker (Spent preseason with the New England Patriots)

LB Christian Sam will sign with Miami Dolphins practice squad per league source. Brian Flores was his position coach last year. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 1, 2019

We will continue to update the list as more signings are known. Check back later when the Dolphins confirm the practice squad and all of the day’s roster moves.