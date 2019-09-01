 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins practice squad signings start

By Kevin Nogle Updated
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have begun building their ten man practice squad. Miami will be able to keep eleven players on the practice squad this year if defensive tackle/guard Durval Queiroz Neto, an international player from Brazil, is allocated back to Miami after clearing waivers.

Remember, as every year, practice squad players are not finalized until announced by the team. There are cases every year where players are on their way to a team to join the practice squad when suddenly another team swoops in and makes a better offer. Sometimes it is a 53-man roster spot, and sometimes it is just more money on their practice squad. Whatever the case, things can and will change.

Here are the signings being reported.

Jake Rudock, quarterback (Spent the preseason with the Dolphins)

Gerald Willis, defensive tackle (Spent the preseason with the Baltimore Ravens)

Nik Needham, cornerback (Spent preseason with the Dolphins)

Christian Sam, linebacker (Spent preseason with the New England Patriots)

We will continue to update the list as more signings are known. Check back later when the Dolphins confirm the practice squad and all of the day’s roster moves.

