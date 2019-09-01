Dolphins claim five off waivers as roster shakeup continues

The Miami Dolphins claimed five players off waivers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move continues the team’s roster shake up as they look to get younger and position themselves for a 2020 rebuild. All five players claimed are on defense.

Defensive end Trent Harris was claimed from the New England Patriots. Harris was signed by the Patriots in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad for New England, being recognized seven times as the team’s practice player of the week. Harris attended the University of Miami.

Miami claimed a second Patriots player as well, adding defensive back Ken Webster. Webster was selected by New England in the seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft, bringing the cornerback to Massachusetts from Ole Miss. He had the position high at the Scouting Combine in the vertical jump (43 inches) and he was third in the broad jump (133 inches). He was not a starter at Ole Miss, but he was a constant contributor, though he missed two games with an injury, and he is seen as a sure tackler and can provide support against the run.

The third waiver claim for Miami adds another player from the AFC East, this time from the Buffalo Bills as they add linebacker Deon Lacey. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013, Lacey was released prior to the season then headed to toe CFL where he played three seasons. In 2017, Lacey returned to the NFL, signing with the Dolphins. He was released in the final round of roster cuts that year, being claimed by the Bills. He appeared in all 32 games the last two seasons, working both on the defense and on special teams. He returns to Miami now after being cut by the Bills.

Defensive end Avery Moss was claimed from the New York Giants. He has played both defensive end and rush linebacker for the Giants, who originally selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, recording 14 tackles with a forced fumble and two passes defensed. In 2018, he spent the season on the Giants’ practice squad.

Safety Steven Parker was signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, eventually landing him on the practice squad.

The associated roster moves to create space for the new additions have not been released.

Update 1 (1:28pm ET): The Dolphins have waived defensive tackle Adolphus Washington, according to Pro Football Talk.