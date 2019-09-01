Dolphins trade Kiko Alonso to Saints

The Miami Dolphins have traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The move comes a day after the team made their roster cuts to the regular season 53-man roster limit. It also follows the Dolphins trading tackle Larmey Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.

A second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013, the Saints will become the fourth team for Alonso in his career. After two years in Buffalo, Alonso spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles before Miami traded for him ahead of the 2016 season. In three years with the Dolphins, Alonso started 46 games, recording 354 tackles with 14 for a loss, 14 quarterback hits, 1 sack, 5 interception with a touchdown, 11 passes defensed, 6 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Alonso was scheduled to be an $8.3 million hit to Miami’s salary cap this year and an $8.2 million hit in 2020. With the trade, Miami will see a $6.5 million savings this season, with $1.8 million in dead money. They will also have $1.8 million in dead money next year.

The Dolphins are stockpiling draft picks for the 2020 and 2021 seasons now, including the two first-round and one second-round pick they received in the Tunsil/Stills trade. We will update this article once compensation for Alonso has been reported.

Update 1 (10:03am): According to The Athletic’s Nick Underhill, the Dolphins are receiving linebacker Vince Biegel in exchange for Alonso.

Biegel has a $645,000 salary cap number this year. He will be a restricted free agent after the 2019 season.