Phinsider Daily: What we learned from the Dolphins 34-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we'll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, my (houtz) fourth episode of Phinsider Daily.

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, we discuss the Dolphins’ 34-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. How did Josh Rosen look in his debut in Miami? Should his play earn him first-team reps, and will his chemistry with Preston Williams continue to blossom as we approach the regular season?

We then discuss Miami’s ever-changing offensive line, and what needs to happen for the Dolphins to have success this upcoming season. Lastly, we talk about the depth at defensive back, and what to expect from the defense in 2019.

i also briefly talk about the Kenny Stills/Stephen Ross fiasco, and try to see things from both perspectives.

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

