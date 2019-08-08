Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight the long, painful wait finally comes to an end. We will once again have live Miami Dolphins football even if it’s only preseason and none of this counts, unless of course you are that guy on the fringe attempting to make an NFL roster. The Atlanta Falcons will travel to South Florida to take on our Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Like most preseason games, at least the early ones expect to see the starters in for a series or two and then the game will slowly turn into a scrimmage of players which both coaching staffs are looking at to try and figure out what they have in each of these players or where the progression of certain players are. These games also help the players get back up to “game speed”, especially the ones that have never played at this level and think that coming from some big time college program is the same thing until they get the rude awakening that is the NFL.

Tonight will also be the first time that we as the fans get to see Brian Flores in charge of the team and how not only he but the rest of our new coaching staff handle the players. It will also be the first chance for us fans to see the new systems and schemes that have been put in place under the new regime even if much of what is run at this time of the year is very vanilla.

Please remember, as with all live threads to continue to follow all site rules. Please no posting of large photos or gifs as it slows down the thread when the comment count get’s high.

