Dolphins sign Robert Nkemdiche, add him to PUP list

The Miami Dolphins have signed free agent defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, the team announced on Thursday. They immediately placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. The contract is a one-year deal.

Nkemdiche was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In three seasons with Arizona, he appeared in 27 games with six starts, recording 44 tackles with two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery with a touchdown. He ended the 2018 season in the injured reserve list with a knee injury; he had 32 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and all 4.5 career sacks prior to the injury. He was waived by the Cardinals in July after failing a physical at the start of training camp. The lineman was arrested in June on an outstanding warrant after being pulled over for speeding. He was also driving on a suspended license.

The Dolphins need depth on the defensive line, so taking a flyer on a former first-round pick seems like a low-risk chance to take. The Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons tonight in Preseason Week 1, and will get back to practicing, including two joint workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, next week. Nkedmiche will likely be slowly brought along as he is worked back into shape and fully rehabbed before being cleared to be removed from the PUP and starts practicing.

UPDATE: According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Nkemdiche’s contract is a one-year, $1.16 million deal.