Miami Dolphins preseason game vs. Atlanta Falcons, Kenny Stills and Stephen Ross, and quarterbacks (Phinsider Radio)

The Miami Dolphins will get to tackle a different color jersey this week, as the Dolphins take a break from camp for the 1st preseason game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Matthew Cannata and A-A-Ron Sutton have much in store for this episode of Phinsider Radio, while Houtz was getting owned by his little girl:

~ The, now uber-public, situation involving Kenny Stills and Stephen Ross

~ Are Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen neck-and-neck in the quarterback competition?

~ Things to watch for in Thursday’s preseason game vs. Atlanta.

~ MAILBAG

~ All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio! (And say congrats to Houtz, would ya? He’s gonna be saying hi to baby #2 any day now).

Monday: Houtz recaps the action thus far in training camp, including Preston Williams’ emergence

Tuesday: Interview with Zeke Saenz (@phinsanity32)

Wednesday: Matthew Cannata uncovers some questions yet to be answered

