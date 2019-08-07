Falcons at Dolphins: How to watch, online stream, odds, more for 2019 Preseason Week 1

The Miami Dolphins get underway with their 2019 preseason schedule on Thursday, hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will likely include the starters/presumed starters for both teams taking a few snaps before turning it over to the backups to play the majority of the game. Thursday will give coaches game-speed film on players, but it is more about getting some experience and getting out of the game healthy.

Miami is already dealing with the injury bug this year, particularly at linebacker where it seems every player who has or could take first team snaps has ended up sidelined at some point. Making it through this game relatively injury free would be a huge step forward for Miami.

This game also marks the head coaching debut for Brian Flores, who takes over the Dolphins this year after the team fired Adam Gase at the end of last season. Flores, and the entire coaching staff, will use this gme as a chance to find their comfort zone in a new role.

Everything you need to know to watch Thursday’s game is below:

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 1

August 8, 2019

Game time: 7:30pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Weather: 84˚F, Scattered Thunderstorms

Miami Coverage: CBS (Miami, West Palm Beach); NBC (Fort Myers); ABC (Orlando)

Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Jason Taylor

Atlanta TV Coverage: CW (Atlanta); Fox (Augusta, Macon, Columbus, Birmingham, Dothan); CBS (Savannah); NBC (Albany, Huntsville, Montgomery)

Atlanta TV Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire

Radio Network: Westwood One; SiriusXM

Online streaming: NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); NBC Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -3.5 | O/U: 35.5

Dolphins Preseason Schedule

PS Week 1 (8/8) - vs. Falcons (7:30pm ET)

PS Week 2 (8/16) - @ Buccaneers (7:30pm ET)

PS Week 3 (8/22) - vs. Jaguars (8pm ET)

PS Week 4 (8/29) - @ Saints (8pm ET)