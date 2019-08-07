Miami Dolphins set to open the preseason with lots of questions yet to be answered (Phinsider Daily)

On this edition of Phinsider Daily, Matt Cannata (@CannataPFN) takes a look at the Miami Dolphins opening preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday evening. What can we expect from new head coach Brian Flores in his first game as the man in charge? How about both coordinators who are also in this position for the first time. How will they handle the role of calling plays and running their respective units throughout the game?

Cannata looks at various positions and what questions still remain. He circles through the quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, and more. With just a few weeks left until Week 1, these position battles will start sorting themselves out, but others will require a hard decision. What decisions might Flores make? Cannata dives into it and gives his thoughts on what position battles still remain.

Subscribe. Give 5 stars. We love you.