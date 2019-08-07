Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots are trolling the rest of the league, and it’s awesome - Pats Pulpit

Tom Brady’s contract is the latest in a line of shots at their detractors.





Jets acquire Alex Lewis from Baltimore for a conditional seventh round pick - Gang Green Nation

The Jets made a trade Monday afternoon, acquiring guard Alex Lewis from the Ravens for a conditional seventh round pick.





Should the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line try oven mitts too? - Buffalo Rumblings

What’s good for the goose defensive backs might be good for the gander offensive linemen. Should they be wearing oven mitts to cut down on penalties too?

AFC NORTH:

Is Chris Board ready to carry the UDFA linebacker mantle in Baltimore? - Baltimore Beatdown

"Board man gets paid"





The confidence in Donte Moncrief is a great early for the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The confidence and belief in Donte Moncrief, the veteran receiver the Steelers signed in free agency, is already apparent early on in training camp. This is great news for a team that sorely needs to find someone to play opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2019.





John Ross thinks he has found the key to taking care of his body - Cincy Jungle

That would be quite ideal.





Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 10 - Willies’ TD Catch - Dawgs By Nature

A highlight reel play caps off the tenth day of practice, and the starting right guard may have a new favorite.

AFC SOUTH:

Report: Jadeveon Clowney Will Return To Texans After Third Preseason Game - Battle Red Blog

As Texans fans know all too well, Jadeveon Clowney has been absent from all offseason activities, including training camp, this year. He’s not under contract, of course, as he has not signed the...





Remembering Hall of Fame Inductee Kevin Mawae’s time with the Titans - Music City Miracles

The Titans finished top seven in the NFL in rushing for all four of Mawae’s four seasons in Tennessee.





Yannick Ngakoue speaks on holdout: “They had their chance” - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars players and coaches provided a warm welcome back to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Sunday morning, as the fourth year player put an end to what had been a contentious hold...





Colts Claim Ex-Texans Running Back D’Onta Foreman Off Waivers - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team claimed former Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers and waived fellow running back Keith Ford in a corresponding roster...

AFC WEST:

NFL Football 101: Intro to Defense Terminology - Mile High Report

MHR University is back with an intro to defensive terminology in the NFL. From defensive line to coverages, we break it down here.





Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon demands a trade - Bolts From The Blue

Three weeks ago to the day, Melvin Gordon and his agent Damarious Bilbo went to the media with the statement that the Chargers need to "pay me or trade me".

Since then it has been reported that G...





Standouts and sleepers on offense at halfway point of Raiders training camp - Silver And Black Pride

It’s an off day for the Raiders, making the perfect split because they’ve practiced 8 of their 16 training camp days so far. Since we are at the halfway point, let’s take a look at some of the...





Chiefs coach Andy Reid likes what he sees in his backup wide receivers - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs head coach talked about play design and backup wideouts after training camp practice on Monday

NFC EAST:

Analyzing the Giants’ current salary cap status - Big Blue View

Here are a few thoughts about how the Giants salary cap has taken shape and what the future might hold.





Mike Groh talks development of Miles Sanders, Jordan Mailata, and more - Bleeding Green Nation

Plus, the Eagles OC gives some insight into the changing approach to preseason games.





Report: Ezekiel Elliott won’t end holdout until he gets a new deal, even if it costs him the regular season - Blogging The Boys

The Ezekiel Elliott camp is serious about their commitment to a holdout.





The ten most important Redskins players - Hogs Haven

Who, on the roster, is most critical to the team’s success this year and next?

NFC NORTH:

As concerns over Kevin King’s injury settle in, Kabion Ento is emerging for the Packers - Acme Packing Company

The undrafted rookie has continued to stand out in the early part of training camp and should gain extra reps while King nurses a hamstring injury.





Danny Amendola to bring Patriots ‘fundamentally sound’ style to the Lions - Pride Of Detroit

The veteran receiver spoke on what he learned in his five years with the Patriots and how he’ll implement it in Detroit.





NFL Scouts pick Mitchell Trubiksy as 2019’s breakout player - Windy City Gridiron

One year after predicting Patrick Mahomes would be the breakout player in 2018, NFL scouts are now predicting that Mitchell Trubisky will breakout in 2019.





Vikings Special Teams: A New Approach? - Daily Norseman

With a new Special Teams Coordinator, are the Vikings taking a new approach to this part of the game?

NFC SOUTH:

Devil’s Advocate: Did the Saints make a mistake paying Michael Thomas too early? - Canal Street Chronicles

Recent history suggest that when the Saints are left to set the market for a position they tend to overpay.





Should Falcons fans worry about Dirk Koetter’s checkered history with running backs? - The Falcoholic

Fact: Dirk Koetter’s light bulbs change themselves





Carolina Panthers release first unofficial depth chart of 2019 - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have revealed the first unofficial depth chart of the 2019 season.





Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston is warming up - Bucs Nation

Back to back good days has Winston’s arrow pointing in the right direction.

NFC WEST:

49ers training camp 2019: How hot is Robert Saleh’s seat going into Week 1 of the preseason? - Niners Nation

It’s just an excuse to bring back the Heat-O-Meter





Michael Crabtree not an Arizona Cardinal yet per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals signed Michael Crabtree to a contract on Monday according to Pro Football Talk.





How Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer drills PA Slide - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks’s "Seahawks Mic’d Up" video series has provided excellent insight into the methods, techniques and scheme of various Seattle coaches. In Brian Schottenheimer’s Training Camp...





2019 LA Rams roster preview: CB Aqib Talib ready to put final stamp - Turf Show Times

Talib arrived last year to help take the Rams’ defense to a Super Bowl. Having succeeded, what remains for the last year on his contract, for potentially his last year in the NFL?