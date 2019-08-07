Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots are trolling the rest of the league, and it’s awesome - Pats Pulpit
Tom Brady’s contract is the latest in a line of shots at their detractors.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets acquire Alex Lewis from Baltimore for a conditional seventh round pick - Gang Green Nation
The Jets made a trade Monday afternoon, acquiring guard Alex Lewis from the Ravens for a conditional seventh round pick.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Should the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line try oven mitts too? - Buffalo Rumblings
What’s good for the goose defensive backs might be good for the gander offensive linemen. Should they be wearing oven mitts to cut down on penalties too?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Is Chris Board ready to carry the UDFA linebacker mantle in Baltimore? - Baltimore Beatdown
"Board man gets paid"
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The confidence in Donte Moncrief is a great early for the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
The confidence and belief in Donte Moncrief, the veteran receiver the Steelers signed in free agency, is already apparent early on in training camp. This is great news for a team that sorely needs to find someone to play opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
John Ross thinks he has found the key to taking care of his body - Cincy Jungle
That would be quite ideal.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 10 - Willies’ TD Catch - Dawgs By Nature
A highlight reel play caps off the tenth day of practice, and the starting right guard may have a new favorite.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Report: Jadeveon Clowney Will Return To Texans After Third Preseason Game - Battle Red Blog
As Texans fans know all too well, Jadeveon Clowney has been absent from all offseason activities, including training camp, this year. He’s not under contract, of course, as he has not signed the...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Remembering Hall of Fame Inductee Kevin Mawae’s time with the Titans - Music City Miracles
The Titans finished top seven in the NFL in rushing for all four of Mawae’s four seasons in Tennessee.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Yannick Ngakoue speaks on holdout: “They had their chance” - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars players and coaches provided a warm welcome back to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Sunday morning, as the fourth year player put an end to what had been a contentious hold...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Claim Ex-Texans Running Back D’Onta Foreman Off Waivers - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team claimed former Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers and waived fellow running back Keith Ford in a corresponding roster...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
NFL Football 101: Intro to Defense Terminology - Mile High Report
MHR University is back with an intro to defensive terminology in the NFL. From defensive line to coverages, we break it down here.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon demands a trade - Bolts From The Blue
Three weeks ago to the day, Melvin Gordon and his agent Damarious Bilbo went to the media with the statement that the Chargers need to "pay me or trade me".
Since then it has been reported that G...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Standouts and sleepers on offense at halfway point of Raiders training camp - Silver And Black Pride
It’s an off day for the Raiders, making the perfect split because they’ve practiced 8 of their 16 training camp days so far. Since we are at the halfway point, let’s take a look at some of the...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs coach Andy Reid likes what he sees in his backup wide receivers - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs head coach talked about play design and backup wideouts after training camp practice on Monday
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Analyzing the Giants’ current salary cap status - Big Blue View
Here are a few thoughts about how the Giants salary cap has taken shape and what the future might hold.
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Mike Groh talks development of Miles Sanders, Jordan Mailata, and more - Bleeding Green Nation
Plus, the Eagles OC gives some insight into the changing approach to preseason games.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Ezekiel Elliott won’t end holdout until he gets a new deal, even if it costs him the regular season - Blogging The Boys
The Ezekiel Elliott camp is serious about their commitment to a holdout.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
The ten most important Redskins players - Hogs Haven
Who, on the roster, is most critical to the team’s success this year and next?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
As concerns over Kevin King’s injury settle in, Kabion Ento is emerging for the Packers - Acme Packing Company
The undrafted rookie has continued to stand out in the early part of training camp and should gain extra reps while King nurses a hamstring injury.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Danny Amendola to bring Patriots ‘fundamentally sound’ style to the Lions - Pride Of Detroit
The veteran receiver spoke on what he learned in his five years with the Patriots and how he’ll implement it in Detroit.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
NFL Scouts pick Mitchell Trubiksy as 2019’s breakout player - Windy City Gridiron
One year after predicting Patrick Mahomes would be the breakout player in 2018, NFL scouts are now predicting that Mitchell Trubisky will breakout in 2019.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Special Teams: A New Approach? - Daily Norseman
With a new Special Teams Coordinator, are the Vikings taking a new approach to this part of the game?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Devil’s Advocate: Did the Saints make a mistake paying Michael Thomas too early? - Canal Street Chronicles
Recent history suggest that when the Saints are left to set the market for a position they tend to overpay.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Should Falcons fans worry about Dirk Koetter’s checkered history with running backs? - The Falcoholic
Fact: Dirk Koetter’s light bulbs change themselves
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers release first unofficial depth chart of 2019 - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have revealed the first unofficial depth chart of the 2019 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston is warming up - Bucs Nation
Back to back good days has Winston’s arrow pointing in the right direction.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers training camp 2019: How hot is Robert Saleh’s seat going into Week 1 of the preseason? - Niners Nation
It’s just an excuse to bring back the Heat-O-Meter
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Michael Crabtree not an Arizona Cardinal yet per report - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals signed Michael Crabtree to a contract on Monday according to Pro Football Talk.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer drills PA Slide - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks’s "Seahawks Mic’d Up" video series has provided excellent insight into the methods, techniques and scheme of various Seattle coaches. In Brian Schottenheimer’s Training Camp...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
2019 LA Rams roster preview: CB Aqib Talib ready to put final stamp - Turf Show Times
Talib arrived last year to help take the Rams’ defense to a Super Bowl. Having succeeded, what remains for the last year on his contract, for potentially his last year in the NFL?
Loading comments...