Dolphins training camp 2019: Live updates and chat Day 10

The Miami Dolphins have reached the final day of their 2019 training camp public practices at their home training facilities. While they will take part in two public joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week, those practices will be in Tampa, so this will be the final time Miami-based fans will be able to see the team at the Davie training facilities.

Today’s practice starts at 9:40am start. If they are available, you can grab last-minute tickets at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp. The tickets are free, but there are only seats for 2,000 fans at the training complex, so you need to reserve your spot at that website.

