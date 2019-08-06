Miami Dolphins podcast: Phinsider Daily, interview with Zeke Saenz

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days per week for your Miami Dolphins scoop, Monday-Friday.
The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-minute podcast to the cyberspace air waves — we’ll alternate on Fridays.
Here’s what’s in store for this episode of Phinsider Daily, and make sure you follow me on Twitter @ASuttonPFN!
Today, I’ll interview one of my favorite Twitter follows, @Phinsanity32 — in real life, call him Zeke. There will be lots of level-headed conversation throughout the show, so if you’re looking for some Skip Bayless bull*%&^ then you probably shouldn’t tune into this one.
We’ll discuss...
- Any concerns about Xavien Howard after getting paid?
- What’s the right mix of WR’s to keep on the roster?
- Will Bobby McCain transition well to FS?
- Kevin Mawae admitted that Zach Thomas was his nemesis, and should be in the Hall of Fame. What’s another AFC East foe that could help speak a Zach Thomas enshrinement into existence?
Be sure to tune in by clicking the link below or finding us on iTunes/your favorite podcast app. Simply search for The Phinsider.
