Dolphins move Mike Hull to Reserve/PUP ending his season

Miami Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull’s 2019 season has ended before it ever began. Dealing with an undisclosed injury heading into training camp, Hull was placed on the team’s Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. On Monday, the Dolphins announced they were moving him to the Reserve/PUP list, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Hulls has spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 42 games on special teams and defense. He has 45 career tackles with one interception, one pass defensed, and one fumble recoveries. He has an additional 30 special teams tackles in that span. He originally joined the Dolphins in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from Penn State.

A player who is on the Active/PUP list in training camp can be activated from it at any time and begin practicing with the team. A player who is placed on the Reserve/PUP prior to the final cuts and the 53-man roster is out for the season.

Hull missed the first eight games last season with a knee injury before returning to the team and playing in the final eight games. He recorded six tackles in 2018, with an additional three on special teams.

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley remains on the Dolphins’ Active/PUP list.